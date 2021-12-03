Skip Bayless is a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and even when the team is struggling, he tries to find a way to be positive. This is especially true when it comes to quarterback Dak Prescott, who has consistently been a solid QB for the team. While his success hasn't always led to some clutch play out on the field, there are still plenty of Cowboys fans out there who will argue that Dak is a top 5 quarterback in the entire league.

As it turns out, however, Bayless is not one of those people. The Undisputed host is actually unimpressed with Dak's recent play out on the field, and while listing his top 10 quarterbacks in the entire league, Bayless opted to leave Prescott off of the list.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Bayless decided to go with the usual superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and even Kyler Murray. From there, Bayless noted that he would put Derek Carr at 11 over Dak since Carr defeated the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Overall, Bayless put Prescott at number 12 on his list, which certainly isn't the biggest showcase of praise you could give someone.

With the Cowboys sitting at a record of 7-4, they are still leading their division, however, they have a lot of work to do if they want to do anything in the playoffs. The NFC is tough this year, and they could easily end up losing in the Wild Card round if they aren't careful.