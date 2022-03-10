Skip Bayless is one of the most controversial people in the world when it comes to sports broadcasting. His hot takes have always riled up fans, and there are certainly a plethora of athletes out there who have taken exception to some of the things he has said. One person who has always had it out for Skip is none other than Charles Barkley, who at times has said that he wants to kill Bayless.

Today on Undisputed, Bayless went off on Barkley for the first time. The sports analyst said that he is appalled at the things Barkley has said about him in the past, and after 15 years of disrespect, he is finally coming out to address Barkley's issues, which mostly stem from Bayless' commentary on LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers.

"This 15-year onslaught has amazed me, it has amused me. To my knowledge, I've never said or written anything negative about Charles," Bayless wrote on his Twitter account. While Bayless addressed Barkley on his new shoe, it's clear that Skip was a lot more animated on Undisputed, which you can see down below.

The beef between Bayless and Barkley won't be patched up anytime soon, however, this all made for a trending topic on Twitter. Stay tuned to HNHH to see if this battle of the minds ends up getting resolved.