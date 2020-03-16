NFL free agency has already gotten off to a hot start as numerous trades have been made while new deals begin to be set in motion. Clearly, there is still a lot to work in the Dallas Cowboys camp as today, they revealed that Dak Prescott was being hit with the franchise tag. This means Prescott can only negotiate with the Cowboys. Franchise tags rarely work out for either side but regardless, Jerry Jones decided it was the move that had to be made for his team.

One of the biggest haters of this move is none other than Skip Bayless of FS1's Undisputed. The show has been put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic although that didn't stop Bayless from hopping on Twitter, in a Cowboys hat, to give his thoughts on the matter.

As he explains, this is a terrible move for the Cowboys and it just goes to show that Prescott and his agent might be in over their heads. Bayless also thinks the move will make Prescott think the Cowboys don't trust him, which will only increase tensions moving forward. The FS1 host is one of the biggest Cowboys fans on the planet and based on his demeanor in the video, he was in a shambolic state over the move.

Stay tuned for updates on Prescott's contract negotiations as we will be sure to bring them to you.