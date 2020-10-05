Skip Bayless has been a massive Dallas Cowboys fan over the years. While he tries to root for them as much as possible, he has been forced to be one of their harshest critics as year after year, their talented roster can't seem to get anything done. Yesterday, the Cowboys took on the Cleveland Browns in a game that could have been an opportunity for Dallas to get to .500. Instead, they were dominated by a score of 49-38 as their defense was abysmal for a fourth-straight week.

Today on FS1's Undisputed, Bayless was embarrassed while talking about the Cowboys, noting that he can't even stand to watch this team anymore. At 1-3, the Cowboys are looking pretty awful, especially with a new head coach, an all-star quarterback, and a roster that should be good enough to win games.

"I am done. The Cowboys stunk it up worse than they ever stunk up a home game in my eyes. It was a disaster from start to finish. It's not only the worst defense in the NFL right now, it's the worst defense in team history," Bayless said.

Moving forward, the Cowboys will have a lot of ground to make up. If they don't, we're sure Bayless will be having some very sad days ahead of him.