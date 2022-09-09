Over the years, Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless have developed an unlikely friendship. At the age of 70, Skip has become best friends with Wayne, who erupted onto the rap scene at a very young age. For years, Wayne has been a frequent guest on First Take and now, Undisputed. These two always have good chemistry, especially since Bayless is a Cowboys fan and Wayne is a diehard Green Bay Packers supporter.

Just a few months ago, Bayless and his wife Ernestine even got to visit Wayne at his home. Needless to say, these two are extraordinarily close friends and in many ways, Bayless looks at Wayne as a brother.





Today, Wayne and Skip were reunited as Wayne was a guest on Undisputed. The NFL season has officially begun, and Wayne was on the show to talk about his Packers. For the most part, it was an interesting segment, although it was Skip and Wayne's hug that seemingly stole the headlines.

As you can see in the clip down below, Skip goes to give Wayne a hug, although he does so in a very bizarre fashion. From the hand position to the shaking, fans on Twitter couldn't help but notice just how weird it all was. Obviously, the two are great friends, but Skip needs to work on his hug-giving.

Perhaps after all these years of hate, Skip just needs to learn how to love again.