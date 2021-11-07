Skip Bayless is one of the biggest haters on sports television and while he mostly takes shots at LeBron James, he has found another target this year. That target just so happens to be another Los Angeles Lakers superstar in Russell Westbrook.Russ has struggled mightily so far this season and things have only gotten worse as last night, he went 1-13 from the field as the Lakers got blown out by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Skip took the opportunity to roast Westbrook last night, and some of his shots were fairly unnecessary in a pretty hilarious way. As you will see in one of the tweets below, Bayless spoke to Westbrook's struggles before randomly throwing out the fact that Westbrook just had a documentary about himself released to the public. Needless to say, Skip was looking for any way to discredit the Lakers star.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

"The Lakers acquired Westbrook to carry them in games LeBron missed. So far without LeBron, the Lakers have lost twice to OKC and tonight they're getting blown out at Portland. Yet a documentary of Westbrook's life was just released," Bayless wrote. "Westbrick finishes this blowout in Portland 1-13 with 6 turnovers. I hope Bron sees this tweet and grimaces as he sits in street clothes on the bench."

With LeBron James injured, it is clear that the Lakers are simply not good enough right now. With this in mind, you can pretty well guarantee that Skip is going to continue his assault on Westbrook for the rest of the season until things get better.

