Skip Bayless has always been very favorable to the likes of Kevin Durant, even if KD wants nothing to do with the Undisputed host. Throughout the years, Bayless has stated that KD is the best player in basketball and that he is, indeed, better than the likes of LeBron James. Of course, these opinions are controversial, but there are very few times in which Bayless has turned on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.

Now, however, it seems like Bayless is changing course on KD. Recently, Durant gave the Nets an ultimatum involving Sean Marks and Steve Nash. Durant will only stay with the franchise if those two men are fired, and interestingly enough, Skip is not a fan of this recent negotiation strategy.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

In the tweet below, Bayless hit KD with the harsh reality that the Nets are not going to budge here, and that at the end of the day, he will have no choice but to play with the Nets next season.

"Kevin Durant: You can huff & puff & bluff all you want but your Nets owner won't fold," Bayless said. "Maybe he'll replace Steve Nash for you. But you have 4 years left on your deal. Are you going to hold out? No. Play half-heartedly? No. You're going to be a Net next season, like it or not."

The Nets situation is a sticky one, and it will only get more interesting as the NBA season approaches. Let us know if you agree with Bayless, in the comments below.