When Antonio Brown left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a blaze of glory just a few weeks ago, it became crystal clear that he had very little respect left for the Bucs organization. Brown felt like the franchise was trying to do him dirty, and as a result, he drew first blood by stripping off all of his gear and leaving the field in the wildest circumstances possible.

Soon after this display, Brown went after Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Brown tried to say that Brady wasn't actually that good of a quarterback, which is a pretty blasphemous statement. Since then, AB has apologized and is now looking to move on with the Baltimore Ravens, who have expressed interest in the wide receiver.

Elsa/Getty Images

In the eyes of Skip Bayless, AB's apology doesn't mean a single solitary thing. In fact, Bayless believes Brown's crusade against Brady will make him public enemy number one in front offices around the league. Of course, Bayless is biased towards Brady, however, he does bring up an interesting point. If AB can talk like that about Brady, he can talk like that about anyone.

"AB, you just burned the bridge with the GOAT. You attacked the GOAT," Bayless said. "It won’t play well around the league. Tom Brady was his angel, benefactor, protector, defender."

Let us know where you think AB will play next season, in the comments section below.