Skip Bayless and Lil Wayne have a very unlikely friendship. The legendary rapper and the sports talk television pundit have been friends ever since Skip's days at ESPN, and as it turns out, they like to visit each other's homes. Just a few months ago, Skip and his wife Ernestine went over to Wayne's house where they posed for some photos and had a great time hanging out.

Recently, Bayless got to go back to Wayne's house, where he decided to terrorize the artist. Of course, Wayne is a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers all while Bayless supports the Cowboys. These two teams hate each other, and Wayne has a strong distaste for the Cowboys. Regardless, Skip opted to wear his Cowboys uniform to Wayne's house, and now, the artist is convinced his home is haunted.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Ernestine & I had a great time last night at Lil Wayne’s," Skip wrote. "I couldn’t resist wearing my favorite Cowboy shirt just to irritate him, he despises all things Cowboys (except Micah). Now, after I desecrated his house by entering it wearing such blasphemy, Wayne fears it’ll be haunted."

Despite pulling a stunt like this, we're sure Bayless is still invited to Wayne's home in the future. As Skip has said numerous time, the two have a brotherly bond, and that isn't going to change anytime soon.