Skip Bayless has always been a huge LeBron James hater, and with the Los Angeles Lakers playing terrible basketball, Skip has had plenty of opportunities to rag on the Lakers superstar. For instance, the Lakers lost again last night, this time to the Toronto Raptors, who have been having a solid bounce-back season. LeBron scored a respectable 30 points in the game, and as it stands, he is near the top of the scoring leaders for the season.

Despite this, Skip believes LeBron is way too focused on being the league's top scorer. In today's episode Undisputed, Skip reminded Shannon Sharpe that the Lakers have lost 15 of 20 games and that LeBron does not appear too concerned about winning. Instead, Bayless believes LeBron just wants to win the scoring title at his old age because it would put him above Michael Jordan, in some respects.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

"LeBron has completely unplugged when it comes to trying to win games. It's all about scoring. The Lakers have lost 15 of their last 20. That's hard to fathom when you have LeBron Freakin' James," Skip said before writing "LeBron is solely focused on winning the scoring title at age 37 in Year 19, because that would be a feather in his “GOAT” cap."

Skip's LeBron criticism has been a staple of NBA discourse for years, and it won't go away anytime soon. Having said that, let us know what you think of Skip's hot take, in the comments down below.