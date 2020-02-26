LeBron James and Zion Williamson had their very first matchup against each other last night as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the New Orleans Pelicans. In the end, LeBron helped lead his team to a 118-109 victory as he put up an impressive 40 points. Zion was no slouch as he notched 29 points of which just so happens to be one of the highest totals of his short career.

Following the game, numerous pundits weighed in on the performances of both men and contemplated who played better. As you can imagine, Skip Bayless of FS1's Undisputed came in with some anti-Lebron propaganda, which is typically what he does, much to the dismay of Shannon Sharpe. In the clip below, Bayless says Zion was more impressive because of the "degree of difficulty." Bayless also argued that LeBron treated last night like a playoff game which is supposedly very unlike the Lakers superstar.

"LeBron James paid this 19-year-old kid the ultimate compliment last night because he came out and said: 'I am coming in all-out playoff game attack mode,'" Bayless wrote.

Bayless has been known for his anti-LeBron takes so the pro-Zion spin shouldn't come as a surprise. Don't get us wrong, both players were spectacular but Skip's reasoning for why Zion was better is a bit of a stretch. Although at this point, we're sure Bayless doesn't really care what people think of his opinion. In many ways, he's the best troll in sports media.