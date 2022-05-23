Skip Bayless is one of the biggest haters in the media, and it seems like he goes after all of the people who take after LeBron James. For instance, Luka Doncic is upholding the LeBron mantle right now and Skip does not like it one bit. He is always discrediting Luka's achievements, and now that Doncic is in the Western Conference Finals, Skip is looking at every angle to attack the Slovenian star.

Now, the Mavericks are down 3-0 to the Golden State Warriors which has provided Skip with the fodder he needs. For instance, today on Undisputed, Skip went after Doncic for not playing defense. In fact, this led to a hilarious new nickname in which Skip has removed the "D" from Luka's name.

Allen Kee/Getty Images

"Luka has been the classic defensive liability in this series. He is Luka "Oncic" ... no D. Do you really believe Luka is going to learn to play defense this offseason? Because I don't," Skip wrote.

Shannon Sharpe seemed pretty amused by the nickname, however, Doncic won't be. His team desperately needs a win right now, otherwise, there season will be over. The Mavs have been holding their own in Games 2 and 3, but right now, the Warriors are just too experienced.

Let us know what you think of Skip Bayless' Luka slander, in the comments down below.