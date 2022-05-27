Last night, the Golden State Warriors punched their ticket to the NBA Finals. They made quick work of the Dallas Mavericks who were clearly overmatched by the Warriors' experience and offensive prowess. Now, it appears as though the Warriors could do big things in the NBA Finals especially since their potential opponents are fairly inexperienced, as well.

The Warriors are now waiting on the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat series. The Celtics are up 3-2 and based on the injuries that the Heat have suffered, it seems like a foregone conclusion that it will be the Celtics joining the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Allen Kee/Getty Images

Today on Undisputed, Skip Bayless spoke about a potential Celtics vs Warriors matchup and how it would all play out. As you can see down below, Skip knows exactly who he is taking, although he definitely has this potential matchup going the distance.

"I got Golden State in 7 if Boston advances," Skip said. At this point, the Warriors are the odds on favorite to win it all, as they should be. They have the talent and the experience while also boasting young players who are hungry for a title.

If we do get Celtics vs. Warriors, give us your predictions in the comments section down below.