James Harden is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers after a blockbuster trade that saw Ben Simmons come to Brooklyn alongside Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. It was a massive deal that shook the NBA as many weren't certain if Harden was for real about wanting a trade out of New York. After all, Harden was with two superstars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, which should have been enough to want to stay.

Yesterday, Harden revealed to the world that even last year, he wanted to be playing in Philadelphia and that he even felt forced to go to Brooklyn. It's clear that his teammates felt similarly about him, and in the end, a change was made that will certainly benefit both sides.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

With the trade now complete, Skip Bayless took the opportunity to speak his mind on the 76ers star, noting that he no longer believes in him as a player. Skip feels like Harden quits on his teams way too easily, and that now, it has finally caught up to him.

"James Harden flat out quit on his second team in two years," Bayless said. "Because of that, I'm out on him. I'm done with him."

Harden can probably do without Bayless' support, however, there is no doubt that this is a worrying pattern that should concern Sixers fans over the next few months.