Skip Bayless is an expert when it comes to hating on LeBron James. He has always found ways to hate on the NBA legend, and with each passing week, Skip finds something new to go off on LeBron for. Of course, with the Lakers missing the playoffs, it has been like taking candy from a baby. Skip has been on a string of masterclass performances as of late, and on Monday, he delivered yet another solid showing.

While speaking to Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed, Bayless came out and said that he has no choice but to hold the Lakers' fate against LeBron's legacy. Bayless notes that LeBron can't carry, and he can't close either. Needless to say, these are two statements that are going to cause some widespread debate.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

“Did it taint LeBron’s legacy? Sure, it did. I got two ccs for LeBron: can’t carry and can’t close," Bayless said. "You were supposed to win it all and you couldn’t even make the playoffs? I put the blame on LeBron’s doorstep because he’s supposed to be the closer for this team."

To be fair to LeBron, he was injured for much of the year, and so was Anthony Davis. With that being said, the Lakers were never able to conjure up some real momentum. It also doesn't help that LeBron is 37, and can't do everything by himself.

Either way, Skip knows how to hate, and he's truly in his element while discussing LeBron.