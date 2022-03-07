Skip Bayless has always had a thing for hating on LeBron James. No matter how well LeBron plays, Skip is able to find a way to hate on it. This has been a trend ever since LeBron came into the league, and with James posing a threat to Michael Jordan's GOAT status, Skip has been able to cultivate a career out of hating on The King.

Just a couple of nights ago, LeBron James managed to score 56 points against the Golden State Warriors. LeBron's Lakers were able to win the game, and for many, it was one of the best performances of LeBron's career. For Skip, however, it was anything but that. In fact, while taking to "Undisputed," Skip claimed that LeBron's performance was unimpressive, as the Lakers are a disaster. Bayless also said the Lakers are lucky because Klay Thompson and Steph Curry have been horrible as of late.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

"That was fun to watch, but I can't go any higher than a 8. LeBron James has turned into a late-career gunner for a team that well might miss the playoffs," Skip said. As one could imagine, Shannon Sharpe was in complete disagreement with this take, however, it doesn't matter as Skip continued his LeBron hate streak in the most predictable way imaginable.

It's clear that Skip's hate for LeBron will never slow down. With that being said, there is no doubt that Skip is a legend of the broadcasting world, especially if you yourself, are a LeBron detractor.