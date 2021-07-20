Skip Bayless is one of the biggest haters in sports media and over the years, he has chosen certain superstars as his targets. For years, his main foe was none other than LeBron James and even to this day, Bayless struggles to find good things to say about James. These days, however, Bayless has mostly focused on Giannis Antetokounmpo who is one game away from winning his first-ever NBA Championship.

Bayless has been unimpressed by Giannis and isn't sold on the Greek Freak as a superstar in the NBA. At times, Bayless' criticisms of Giannis have been overly harsh and non-sensical, however, Skip finally changed his tone today as he hit Giannis with some compliments.

"Giannis is playing harder more consistently than anybody I've ever seen. And I'm gonna give it up to him. This series boils down to Giannis consistently, routinely, outplaying Deandre Ayton," Bayless said before adding "The respect I've gained for Giannis in this Finals run is that I've never, ever seen a player get more hustle bunnies, just outwork everybody else on the floor for the basketball."

Antetokounmpo has been a beast on the court in the Finals and in Game 4, he showed his athleticism with a huge block on DeAndre Ayton which ultimately helped secure the win for the Bucks. Meanwhile, he had the game-winning alley-oop in Game 5, which now has his team one win away from basketball supremacy.

If the Bucks pull off this title, Giannis' critics will surely be at a loss for words.

