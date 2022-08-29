If you know Skip Bayless, then you know that he can be a massive hater for some people, and a huge fanboy for others. In the NBA, he absolutely loves Kevin Durantbut hates LeBron James. In the NFL, he loves Tom Brady but has a strong distaste for Aaron Rodgers. His biases are always showing, and sometimes, his Twitter is just a little bit too over the top.

A great example of this was just yesterday as the NFL revealed its Top 100 players heading into this season. The Top 3 was pretty interesting, as it went Rodgers at three, Aaron Donald at two, and then Brady at number one. This led to a series of tweets from Skip Bayless, who got into his fanboy bag for Brady.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

"NFL players got it right voting Brady over Aaron Rodgers, who was just announced as No. 3 on the Top 100. But please don't tell me they voted Aaron DONALD over Brady. That would be a joke," Skip wrote. "YES, SIR: THOMAS EDWARD PATRICK BRADY JR. WAS JUST REVEALED AS THE NO. 1 PLAYER IN THE NFL, AS VOTED BY THE PLAYERS. HE'S 45! WHAT A MOLD-SHATTERING ACHIEVEMENT! CONGRATS, 12."

Skip is clearly obsessed with the idea of Brady being labeled as better than Rodgers. In many ways, it validates Bayless' very existence, and we're sure he was beaming with pride as the rankings were released last night.

Let us know what you think of the NFL rankings, in the comments down below.