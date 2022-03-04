Over the years, Skip Bayless has cultivated a very unlikely relationship with the likes of Lil Wayne. Wayne is a frequent guest on Undisputed, and he is always gifting Skip some new shoes, or even a special chain. There is no doubt that the two have a lot of fun together, and it's always fun to see Skip divulge on the relationship, as it is the one time he seems truly happy and content with life.

For instance, Skip went on his show today and went in-depth on why he and Wayne are such good friends. As Skip explained, he is proud of Wayne for his accomplishments, and he feels as though Wayne is the only person he wants to talk sports with outside of his shows. Needless to say, it's a very healthy and fulfilling friendship.

"I am deeply proud of my relationship with Lil Wayne, I love the man and I am so proud of him for what he has become," Bayless wrote. "There's only one other human I talk sports with off-air...that's Wayne."

Just a few days ago, Skip and his wife Ernestine paid a visit to Wayne's house, and the entire visit was documented in the Instagram posts below. As you can see, the group had a very good time together.













Hopefully, Wayne will appear on Undisputed again, very soon.