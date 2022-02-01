Today was a massive day in the history of the NFL as Tom Brady retired from the sport of football after 22 incredible seasons. After making numerous Pro Bowls, winning seven Super Bowls, and becoming the greatest quarterback who has ever lived, Brady will now be off doing bigger and better things alongside his family.

His retirement announcement was a bit of a surprise this morning, especially given the fact that just a couple of days ago, he said his decision was not final, despite all the reports that he was calling it a career. What made his announcement a bit more interesting was the fact that it occurred right in the middle of FS1's Undisputed.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

For those who may not know, Skip Bayless is a bit of a Tom Brady stan, and he seemed to be convinced that the quarterback would play this season. Once it was revealed that this would not be the case, Bayless seemed to be down in the dumps, and after the show, he revealed his true feelings towards the matter.

In the tweet below, Bayless showcased himself upset after the Bucs lost to the Rams just a couple of weekends ago. This time around, however, Bayless said "This was me right after Brady lost to the Rams. Right now I feel 100 times worse." Clearly, the man is having a bad day.

Brady is a legend of the game, and without him on the field, Bayless will have no NFL players to ride the coattails of anymore. Perhaps he'll have to switch over to Joe Burrow if the Bengals QB wins the Super Bowl on the 13th.



