Odell Beckham Jr. and the Los Angeles Rams are going to the Super Bowl in just a couple of weekends from now. This is a huge deal for the franchise as they are looking to win their very first Super Bowl in L.A. It also helps that the team will be playing in the newly built SoFi Stadium, which is located in the city.

If you are a Rams fan, there is a lot to be excited about, and in the eyes of many, the acquisition of OBJ has helped propel this team to the big game. After all, he was spectacular in the NFC Championship Game, and he has the ability to make big plays in the Super Bowl if given the opportunity.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Skip Bayless of Undisputed doesn't seem to feel the same way, as he went on the show today and explained why OBJ's presence isn't the reason why the Rams are where they are. He effectively pulled out the receipts and showed that Beckham's stats simply aren't all that great, especially given his natural talents.

"Odell over the final 8 regular-season games since joining the Rams: averages 3.4 catches for 38 yards a game. And you want to tell me that’s great?" Bayless asked.

Bayless has always been kind of a hater when it comes to Odell, so this shouldn't come as all that much of a surprise. Only time will tell whether or not the Super Bowl will be able to change Bayless' mind, and give Beckham some props.