Now that the Los Angeles Lakers are no longer in playoff contention, many critics are having a field day. The Lakers pack is currently in the air right now, and many haters are basking in it. This is an especially lucrative time to be a LeBron James hater, as now, you can unleash the entire clip of hatred you've been saving up throughout the season.

The greatest LeBron hater of all time is none other than Skip Bayless, and today, fans were eager to see what he would have to say on Undisputed. In the end, Skip didn't disappoint as he delivered an 8-minute masterclass in which he called LeBron a terrible general manager who is a phony GOAT. The frustration on Shannon Sharpe's face was palpable, and overall, it was a fantastic moment.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA

"Is he LeBron Bleepin' James or not?! Once again, he's proven to be the phoniest GOAT there ever was," Skip said. "These are the Los Angeles Lakers, picked by the oddsmakers to win it ALL!" Skip also went on to talk about Klutch Sports and how LeBron put an awful team together with the help of his agent Rich Paul. James believes that this is something Michael Jordan would have never done and that this will forever be a stain on LeBron's legacy, especially since he seemed more interested in the scoring title.

With the Lakers out of the playoffs, it seems pretty clear that teams like the Grizzlies, Suns, Nets, and Bucks are the favorites to win it all. Only time will tell who ends up with the Larry O'Brien trophy.