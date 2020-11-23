Skip Bayless has always been known for his antics on both TV and social media. By antics, we typically mean his outlandish sports hot takes. Whenever Bayless opens his mouth, you can typically expect him to say something that you're immediately going to disagree with. This is especially true whenever he talks about the likes of LeBron James and even his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

While Bayless has been subjected to a lot of pain from his Cowboys this season, they actually won yesterday against the Minnesota Vikings. As a result, Bayless decided to torture the Twitter timeline with perhaps the worst video he has made thus far. In the clip below, you can see Bayless doing his best attempt at dancing, and quite frankly, it was difficult to even describe this as dancing, considering just how little he actually moves.

Bayless was immediately roasted for the video, and deservingly so. Of course, Bayless didn't acknowledge any of this hate as he is simply one of the most effective trolls in the history of sports media. He simply does not care what you have to say about him and at the end of the day, you have to respect it.

We just hope his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe gives him a talking to about the clip. Perhaps he could save us from any more late-night timeline horrors.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images