Dak Prescott and his family went through a deep tragedy as his older brother Jace tragically died by suicide. At first, Prescott's family had not revealed the cause of Jace's death but in a recent interview, Prescott opened up about his brother's struggles and how his death affected him. Prescott even admitted that with COVID, he began to get anxiety and some depression that was eventually worsened by his brother's passing.

After going public with this information, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe about it all on Undisputed today and Bayless gave perhaps one of his most disrespectful takes to date. In the clip below, Bayless belittled Dak's depression noting that Prescott is the quarterback of the Cowboys and as a result, should be focused on being a leader.

“Because of all that, I don’t have sympathy with him going public that ‘I got depressed. I suffered depression early in COVID to the point that I couldn’t even go work out,'” Bayless said. “Look, he’s the quarterback of America’s Team. You know and I know, this sport that you play, it is dog eat dog. It is no compassion. No quarter given on the football field. If you reveal publicly any little weakness, it can affect your team’s ability to believe in you in the toughest spots and it definitely could encourage others on the other side to come after you.”

Immediately after Bayless gave this take, fans took to social media to call out Bayless and educate him on why his opinion was so dangerous. Mental health is a very serious thing and Bayless' words here could definitely cause harm.

