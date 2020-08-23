Skip Bayless has always been one of the most entertaining men in all of sports talk television. When it comes down to it, Skip is just a big troll. If 6ix9ine were a sports commentator, he would be Skip. Depending on who you ask, this is either a compliment or a massive diss. Regardless, Bayless has been around for a very long time and he won't be going away anytime soon.

If you've been following Bayless' lore, you would know that he's always been a massive LeBron James detractor. However, as of right now, Skip is embroiled in a beef with Damian Lillard. Now that Lillard and LeBron are playing against each other in the playoffs, Skip has been forced to pick a side, and shockingly, he has chosen LeBron.

During last night's game three, Bayless was all over Twitter egging LeBron on, while saying that the Blazers were a sorry team who needed to be dispatched swiftly.

Bayless even tried to agitate Dame by asking where "Dame Time" was. It was a stark contrast to what we've seen in the past from Bayless, who always finds ways to criticize James. However, as soon as LeBron and company make the second round, we're sure Bayless will change his tune and go back to his old hater-ish ways.