Skip Bayless has no filter when he talks about sports and sometimes, this can get him into some trouble. At times, Bayless has been downright reckless as he really doesn't care whom he offends. Of course, this has led to some social media spats, and sometimes, he has had to talk to the people he berates, face-to-face.

On NBA draft night, Bayless' target appeared to be none other than Russell Westbrook. After the Lakers drafted a player with questionable three-point percentages, Bayless said "He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick." This did not sit well with Westbrook, who came right back and said "Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face."

Over the weekend, Skip Bayless saw Russ' tweet and decided to respond the only way he knows how...with more aggression. As you can see down below, Bayless challenged Russ to a debate and continued to berate him for his poor numbers. Skip clearly isn't all that impressed with Russ, and he certainly did not hold back on social media.

"Hey, Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) ... happy to talk face-to-face about the nickname I believe I originated in 2012. JOIN ME ON TV/PODCAST. Let's talk about how you'll make $47 mil next yr after being THE WORST 3-PT SHOOTER IN THE NBA! Most overpaid player ever? PLEASE JOIN ME," Bayless said. "Amazing & amusing how Russell Westbrook is trying to turn himself into a victim after he was such a nightmare for Laker Nation last yr. All he has to do to shut up/shut down us critics is simply to MAKE SHOTS & QUIT COMMITTING SADLY COMICAL TURNOVERS. But ... it's critics' fault."

Westbrook will probably never go on Undisputed although it would definitely be a lot of fun if he did. Until then, Bayless will continue to have his fun until Westbrook shows him otherwise.