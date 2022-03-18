You won't see them enjoying a friendly dinner anytime soon as the animosity between Skip Bayless and Charles Barkley continues. This is a beef that has lasted for the better parts of 15 years and was even mentioned recently on Undisputed. Over the years, Barkley has made comments about wanting to kill Bayless, and those remarks have allegedly left Bayless's wife, Ernestine, in fear.

The New York Post reported that Bayless spoke about his wife's concerns while on The Skip Bayless Show. “My wife Ernestine has believed for 15 years that Charles Barkley is nothing but a sick individual,” he said.

“To her, he is just pure evil, that he is depraved, that he is a scumbag and she fears that one day, Charles will somehow … inspire some other nut to end my life. And this haunts her, this hurts her, because she believes that in the end, Charles Barkley would have my blood on his hands." Bayless added, “If that were Charles’ goal from the start, if that was his goal, then I congratulate him, because he wins on this one. He has hurt my wife deeply.”

It was back in 2017 that Barkley said that if he was dying he would want to kill Bayless as his last course of action and later stated he wanted to see Bayless in a full-body cast. There have been efforts, said Bayless, to have Barkley calm down on the comments.

“I said look, I don’t care about any of the other criticism,” Bayless recalled. “He can rip, he can slash, he can say whatever he wants. Just for Ernestine’s sake could he please stop using the k-word, please no more kill.” He also added that he believes Barkley is "just jealous of him." Check it out below.

