Skip Bayless is known for his scathing hot takes which usually draw the anger of sports fans all across the United States. Despite being lambasted for his takes every single day, Bayless continues to give his opinions without a single care in the entire world. One thing that Bayless likes to flaunt on TV, is his relationship with Lil Wayne. Wayne has been on the show numerous times and Bayless is always quick to remind us of that. On today's episode of Undisputed, Bayless mentioned Wayne again, except this time it was due to a text message he received from the rapper.

As Bayless explains, Wayne sent him a text detailing the relationship between Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his head coach, Matt LaFleur. According to Wayne's report, LaFleur and Rodgers have some interesting offensive tricks up their sleeve.

"[Rodgers + LaFleur] have something up their sleeves. They have a plan," Bayless went on to say. "There's something we can't see that will be revealed Thursday about this offense. They are going to be sneaky good together."

The Packers open up their season against the Chicago Bears this Thursday so it will be interesting to see if Lil Wayne's prophecy comes true. If not, Bayless will, once again, have to face the wrath of sports fans everywhere.