Earlier today, Giannis Antetokounmpo was crowned the NBA MVP for the second-straight year. Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks were easily the best team in the league during the regular season, even if it didn't translate into any real playoff success. Throughout the day, there has been a ton of debate as to whether or not Giannis deserved the honor, with most pundits acknowledging that based on regular-season play alone, it was well-deserved.

Despite this, one notable sports commentator had a surprising opinion as to who should have gotten MVP instead. Yes, that's right, Skip Bayless, the ultimate LeBron James hater himself, made the claim on Twitter today that LeBron should have won league MVP.

If you're familiar with Bayless and his work, it's clear that this take is a shocking development. Throughout his entire career, he has made a living off of slandering LeBron James, so to see him declare that he should have been MVP, is jarring, to say the least.

Over the course of the last few days, Bayless has been sulking on Undisputed as his Clippers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets. Now, Skip is conceding that LeBron should win the championship.

Needless to say, 2020 has been quite the year.