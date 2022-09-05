Kyrie Irving is one of the most controversial figures in the NBA thanks to his various comments and beliefs. Over the last few years, Kyrie has built up quite the reputation and this reputation hasn't always been exactly positive. With that being said, it seems like Kyrie is self-aware of the situation. While speaking on "The Shop" recently, Kyrie admitted to doing some "quirky" things over the years and that he has had to deal with the fallout from it all.

“I have been through a lot more than I could probably speak here on in five minutes or 10 minutes,” Irving said. “I don’t use it as baggage that I like to carry around with me. My history is my history. I’ve done some quirky sh*t in public and some quirky sh*t behind the scenes and I’ve dealt with the vilification of that.”

On today's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe spoke at length about the comments. Each host had different angles, with Skip bringing in LeBron. "The bigger question is why would Kyrie want to go on without LeBron and why wouldn't LeBron not want to be there with Kyrie?" Skip asked. "This would've been theatre, must-see TV."

As for Sharpe, he believes this is a big step for Kyrie, who is finally coming clean about rubbing people the wrong way. "I think this is an epiphany that Kyrie Irving is going thru. He realized he made some mistakes and for him to admit it is huge," Sharpe said.

