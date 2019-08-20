Skinnyfromthe9 Will "Pop Ya" On His New Track

Being persistent might be key but sometimes, you have to go back to the drawing board and flesh out a new plan. Over the past year, Skinnyfromthe9 has been making noise for all the wrong reasons. While he's labeled as a rapper, here's more often seen on Akademiks page wearing the latest Fashion Nova Men drop or in the midst of some sort of controversy. But you got to applaud him for trying to push his career forward through all of the Ls. Today, he came through with his latest drop, "Pop Ya."

Skinnyfromthe9 gets on his big, bad gangsta soapbox on "Pop Ya." The rapper's new single finds him on more of a rugged tip than his song, "Girls Aint Loyal" which served as his forray into pop.

Check out his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Where the fuck your big homie? We just put him in a box

I just called my lil homie, we just pulled up on some opps

Smokin' on the opp pack, come get your watch back



