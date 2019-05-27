mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skinnyfromthe9 Details His Anxieties On "They Don't Know Me"

Aron A.
May 27, 2019 16:08
They Don't Know Me
Skinnyfromthe9

Skinnyfromthe9 is back with his latest track.


Skinnyfromthe9 really began making waves last summer but for all of the wrong reasons. Unfortunately, even with the negative attention on him, his music still hasn't managed really broke out in any sort of way. Following a string of controversies that have surrounded his name in the past few months, he's back with his new single, "They Don't Know Me."

Skinnyfromthe9 is already feeling the paranoia that comes with fame and success just as his career begins to blossom. He released his new track, "They Don't Know Me" this past weekend which finds him detailing his anxieties with the people around him including those who "pull their camera out" because they "do it all for clout." Skinny also details how things have changed among his family members, claiming his mother stole from him and accusing his brothers of snitching on him.

Peep his new song below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Tryna stay pure but the devil's after me
You can't walk inside my shoes, you can't see the shit I've seen
I was just a little boy, seen my mama do some things, ayy
They don't know me but they want the enemy

