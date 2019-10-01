Skinny & Belly Team Up To Warn The Opps In "No Beef"

HNHH PREMIERE: Skinny and Belly send a message to their haters in the new video for "No Beef."

A few years ago, Skinny was getting death threats from those who were supposed to back him the hardest. Hailing from Saudi Arabia, the Los Angeles-based rapper comes from a land where music is not seen as a viable career. The young star has continued to hustle though and he's back with a new record featuring Belly, another rapper that calls the Middle East his home.

"No Beef" is being premiered exclusively through HotNewHipHop today with the video impacting the world for the first time. In the clip, Skinny shows love to his roots, hanging with a gang of men rocking traditional Saudi attire. They ride through town in a few exotic whips, enjoying themselves and hanging off the side of the vehicles. Palestinian-Canadian rapper Belly comes in for the second verse, smoking a blunt and brushing his beard for peak performative appearance.

Watch the exclusive video above and let us know if you're vibing with the track.