Kim Kardashian continues to take her shapewear company, Skims, to the next level. The CEO revealed that a collaboration with the luxury Italian fashion brand Fendi has been in the works since March 2020.

The capsule is set to launch next month, with the collection containing various pieces such as bralettes, tights, jumpsuits, and puffer jackets.

The Kardashian mogul shared photos of herself modeling the collab items on her Instagram, "Introducing FENDI x SKIMS - a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS. This limited edition collection launches on November 9 at 6am PST at www.fendiskims.com. #FENDIxSKIMS," she wrote.

The launch marks the brand's first designer partnership, but the announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise considering the speculation that began when the Kardashian visited Fendi's headquarters in Rome over the summer.

Skims has kept the media personality high in the business world rankings. The company, estimated by Forbes to be worth $500 million, surpassed expectations when Kardashian announced in April that the enterprise was valued at 1.6 billion dollars. The brand has been notorious for being unable to keep items in stock, with its first-ever launch selling out in minutes, emptying out $2 million in inventory.

The company is notorious for being unable to keep shelves stocked, thanks to its huge demand. Each re-stock has proven to sell out in seconds, so mark your calendars, because this one will be no exception.

Will you be copping? Let us know in the comments.