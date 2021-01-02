mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skillz Keeps Up With Tradition On "Throw It In The Trash ( The 2020 Rap Up)"

Karlton Jahmal
January 02, 2021 11:39
211 Views
11
1
SkillzSkillz
Skillz

Throw It In The Trash ( The 2020 Rap Up)
Skillz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

2020 is in the trash.


Skillz originated the viral rap round-up at the end of the year, and has been doing it for decades. This year, the veteran MC returns with “Throw It In The Trash ( The 2020 Rap Up).” As the name implies, Skillz goes in on the year we wish we could all throw out. Over a west-coast classic instrumental, Skillz breaks down everything from Trump and COVID-19, to Black Lives Matter and the passing of several stars.

The song takes an emotional turn near the end where Skillz ends the track at 8:46 as a tribute to George Floyd. Along with the track, Skillz blessed fans with a video to go along with the music this year. Check out “Throw It In The Trash ( The 2020 Rap Up)," which takes shots at Kanye West, Terry Crews, Joe Budden, and more.

Quotable Lyrics
The year started out fun
Felt like it could’ve been the one
From the jump they tried to impeach Trump
Couldn’t get the shit done

 

Skillz Throw It In The Trash ( The 2020 Rap Up) rap up new music new year
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Skillz Keeps Up With Tradition On "Throw It In The Trash ( The 2020 Rap Up)"
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject