Skillz Is Back With This Year's Recap With "Rap Up 2019"

It has undoubtedly been one hell of a year with tons of strange headlines. I mean, to look back at the very beginning of 2019, we had the controversy surrounding Surviving R. Kelly which led to his arrest. There was also the Jussie Smollett thing where he staged his attack and proceeded to call himself the Gay Tupac, 21 Savage's arrest, and more than I can even list at the moment. Needless to say, it's been as eventful year.

As we approach 2020, we look back at all of these crazy moments, even though there's more than one can fathom. Thankfully, Skillz is back with his annual duty to recap everyone on the past twelve months with his "Rap Up" freestyle. In addition to the news stories mentioned above, Grafh makes sure to mention Fofty, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, and even more.

Check out the freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

And Endgame made some bread

Must be something in the water, Taylor Swift won't wash her legs

And Ayesha Curry get a mention

Talkin' 'bout, 'It's not wanted but I'd like to get some male attention'



