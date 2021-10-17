Skillibeng Unveils "Crocodile Teeth LP" Ft. Bobby Shmurda & Popcaan

One of the hottest names in dancehall this year has to be Skillibeng. Coming off of the success of 2020's "Crocodile Teeth," the artist received a massive co-sign in May when Nicki Minaj remixed the song and released it as part of the Beam Me Up Scotty reissue.

Skillibeng capitalized off of the song's success with several other releases including The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition. Now, he's back with the Crocodile Teeth LP. Stacked with 12 songs in total, Skillibeng brings on a new of collaborators to bring his project to life. Bobby Shmurda joins Skilli on the "Crocodile Teeth" remix which opens up the project. Other features on the project include Rich The Kid, Popcaan, Stefflon Don, Spice, Davianah, and Lil Zack.

Peep the Crocodile Teeth LP below.