Skillibeng Shares New Single "SoSo Badniss"

Dancehall continues to dominate across the globe but there's one star who has been having one hell of a year -- Skillibeng. The rising Jamaican rapper has been blowing up by mixing dancehall styles with trap and drill music. "Crocodile Teeth" was released nearly a year ago and remains one of the hottest songs on the scene. Plus, it received even more exposure when Nicki Minaj hopped on the remix and added the song to the re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty.

Skillibeng has continued to offer new singles on a regular basis and this week, he returned with his new single, "SoSo Badniss." It's another hard-hitting single that brings fiery intensity to a rapid flow with an aggressive instrumental.

Check the latest from Skillibeng below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck round, bun you up

So mi gun bruk him up

Nuh likkle 30

Go fi you rifle and pray God go wid u