Skillibeng Recruits Fivio Foreign & French Montana For "Whap Whap" Remix

Jamaican rap/dancehall trap artist Skillibeng has a hit on his hands with "Whap Whap" (released back in March), and this New Music Friday he's returned with a remix featuring Fivio Foreign and French Montana via EastSyde Records/RCA Records.

The original single took the internet by storm, blowing up on TikTok and receiving love from names like Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Kodak Black, so there's no telling what the latest edition has the potential to do.

"Yeah, and I heard about the list (Yeah) / It's money on my head but I ain't worried 'bout the shit, ha / Yeah, you better hurry up and hit (Baow) / Keep a shooter when I'm shoppin', he don't worry 'bout no drip," the B.I.B.L.E. artist spits on his verse, while Montana drops off a reference to Chris Rock and Will Smith's infamous Oscars incident.

Skillibeng is due to drop off new music this summer, following his Mr. Universe EP. Stream the rapper's latest single on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, and I heard about the list (Yeah)

It's money on my head but I ain't worried 'bout the shit, ha

Yeah, you better hurry up and hit (Baow)

Keep a shooter when I'm shoppin', he don't worry 'bout no drip