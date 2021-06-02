Skillibeng Has The Summer On Lock With "The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition"

Rising dancehall star Skillibeng has been lighting up the scene over the past year but it was the release of "Crocodile Teeth" that had him blaring through international airwaves. It was the beginning of his rightful rise as a superstar which culminated into a massive co-sign from Nicki Minaj. The Queens rapper re-released Beam Me Up Scotty to DSPs with the inclusion of a remix to Skillibeng's hit record.

Now, Skillibeng is maintaining the momentum as we enter the summer with plenty of jams to rock to. He released The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition this week. Stacked with 21 songs in total, Skillibeng enlists a slew of collaborators like Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, Projexx, and more to bring the project to life.

Peep Skillibeng's new project below.