mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skillibeng Has The Summer On Lock With "The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition"

Aron A.
June 02, 2021 19:55
99 Views
01
1
CoverCover

The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition
Skillibeng

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fresh off of Nicki Minaj's remix of "Crocodile Teeth," dancehall star Skillibeng shares, "The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition" ft. Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, and more.


Rising dancehall star Skillibeng has been lighting up the scene over the past year but it was the release of "Crocodile Teeth" that had him blaring through international airwaves. It was the beginning of his rightful rise as a superstar which culminated into a massive co-sign from Nicki Minaj. The Queens rapper re-released Beam Me Up Scotty to DSPs with the inclusion of a remix to Skillibeng's hit record.

Now, Skillibeng is maintaining the momentum as we enter the summer with plenty of jams to rock to. He released The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition this week. Stacked with 21 songs in total, Skillibeng enlists a slew of collaborators like Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, Projexx, and more to bring the project to life.

Peep Skillibeng's new project below. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Skillibeng Has The Summer On Lock With "The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject