mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skillibeng Goes Drill On "Internet War"

Aron A.
August 23, 2021 20:27
71 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Internet War
Skillibeng

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Skillibeng revs up on his latest single.


Skillibeng has received some massive looks this year. Nicki Minaj came through and remixed his single, "Crocodile Teeth" before Tory Lanez offered a freestyle over the record to a lesser effect.  Then, he made the New York connection even stronger when he connected with Rich The Kid and Jay Critch. While his dancehall stylings have proven to create club anthems, it's the street sensibilities and trap influence that has helped set Skillibeng apart from many of his contemporaries in dancehall.

Even though he's just warming up, he came through with some more heat this week with the release of his single, "Internet War." Another display of his versatility, he takes on drill production with an eerie Eastern vocal sample and a triplet flow.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Dem a nuh gorilla dem a cheetah
Bet eh p***y hole inna him funeral miss match
Paradox me rule eh earth, me nuh response
Mini van with rifle thugs dem a dispatch

Skillibeng
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  71
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Skillibeng
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Skillibeng Goes Drill On "Internet War"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject