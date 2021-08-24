Skillibeng Goes Drill On "Internet War"

Skillibeng has received some massive looks this year. Nicki Minaj came through and remixed his single, "Crocodile Teeth" before Tory Lanez offered a freestyle over the record to a lesser effect. Then, he made the New York connection even stronger when he connected with Rich The Kid and Jay Critch. While his dancehall stylings have proven to create club anthems, it's the street sensibilities and trap influence that has helped set Skillibeng apart from many of his contemporaries in dancehall.

Even though he's just warming up, he came through with some more heat this week with the release of his single, "Internet War." Another display of his versatility, he takes on drill production with an eerie Eastern vocal sample and a triplet flow.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics



Dem a nuh gorilla dem a cheetah

Bet eh p***y hole inna him funeral miss match

Paradox me rule eh earth, me nuh response

Mini van with rifle thugs dem a dispatch