mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skillibeng, Dutchavelli &Topsquad Link Up On "Pull Up"

Aron A.
July 19, 2021 20:13
82 Views
01
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Pull Up
Skillibeng & Dutchavelli Feat. Topsquad

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Skillibeng, Dutchavelli, and Topsquad connect for a banger.


If you aren't familiar with Skillibeng yet, you better catch the wave now before it's too late. The Jamaican trap star has been a rising force in the country and now, he's making international strides. His hit single, "Crocodile Teeth" earned an official remix from Nicki Minaj this year, and more recently, Tory Lanez put his spin on the record.

This weekend, Skillibeng teamed up with Dutchavelli with some assistance from Topsquad for their new collaboration, "Pull Up." Filled with trippy, chopped up vocals, and an electronic twist, Skillibeng's raw delivery meets Dutchavelli's baritone vocals for banger fit for any rave.

Skillibeng recently released his project, The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition featuring Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, Projexx, and more.

Peep Skillibeng and Dutchavelli's "Pull Up" ft. Topsquad below.

Quotable Lyrics
Took her to the crib, she had to leave in the Manana
She told me Dutch, give me your son or a daughter
She bad like RiRi, she wanna shot caller
She just missed a flight but I could put her on a charter
She said her ex-man is in a land called LaLa 

Skillibeng
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  82
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Skillibeng Dutchavelli Topsquad
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Skillibeng, Dutchavelli &Topsquad Link Up On "Pull Up"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject