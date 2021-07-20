Skillibeng, Dutchavelli &Topsquad Link Up On "Pull Up"

If you aren't familiar with Skillibeng yet, you better catch the wave now before it's too late. The Jamaican trap star has been a rising force in the country and now, he's making international strides. His hit single, "Crocodile Teeth" earned an official remix from Nicki Minaj this year, and more recently, Tory Lanez put his spin on the record.

This weekend, Skillibeng teamed up with Dutchavelli with some assistance from Topsquad for their new collaboration, "Pull Up." Filled with trippy, chopped up vocals, and an electronic twist, Skillibeng's raw delivery meets Dutchavelli's baritone vocals for banger fit for any rave.

Skillibeng recently released his project, The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition featuring Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, Projexx, and more.

Peep Skillibeng and Dutchavelli's "Pull Up" ft. Topsquad below.

Quotable Lyrics

Took her to the crib, she had to leave in the Manana

She told me Dutch, give me your son or a daughter

She bad like RiRi, she wanna shot caller

She just missed a flight but I could put her on a charter

She said her ex-man is in a land called LaLa