Skillibeng & Trackone Connect On "Patience"

Aron A.
May 25, 2021 15:24
Patience
Skillibeng Feat. Trackone

New heat from Skillibeng.


It's about to be a hot summer and it seems like we'll have Skillibeng serving as the soundtrack for the months to come. The Jamaican dancehall artist has been one of the hottest in the scene with collaborations alongside Rich The Kid and more to show for it. Last week, his smash record "Crocodile Teeth" became his first single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to the official remix with Nicki Minaj that was released along with the DSP version of Beam Me Up Scotty.

As Skillibeng continues to ride high, he returned with a brand new banger this week titled, "Patience." The new record from the dancehall sensation includes an appearance from Trackone. The two artists celebrate their cash flow and the success they've witnessed in recent times over hard-hitting dancehall production.

Quotable Lyrics
Every choppa have big dreams
When the bloodclat chappa dem speak, shee
Giant client, light up my weed 
Den mi shub on mi eye glass
Wells Fargo we use, why not?
Bare cash a fly like pilot

