Skilla Baby & Sada Baby Release New Mixtape "Carmelo Bryant"

Sada Baby found himself in some controversy a couple of weeks ago that will likely affect his mainstream popularity but, in the streets, he's still as hot as ever.

The Detroit rapper and his gang, including Skilla Baby, have been low-key working on new music, and they decided to come through with a full-length mixtape last week.

Skilla Baby and Skuba Steve have officially come through with the release of Carmelo Bryant, which features Rio Da Young OG, RMC Mike, and more. As you would expect, there's a big basketball theme following this project, with tons of name-drops in songs like "3 PEAT" and more.

Sada Baby is only included on "Entanglement", "Jackie Moon", "Kobe Anthony", "What Else", "L2", "Booty Talk 55", "Brock Lesnar", and "Allen Iverson".

Listen to the new mixtape below and let us know if you've got it in rotation.

Tracklist:

1. Baby Man

2. 3 PEAT (feat. Acey & Sterl Gotti)

3. Lie Too Much

4. Entanglement

5. Jackie Moon (feat. Rio Da Young OG & RMC Mike)

6. 5400 Los

7. Kobe Anthony

8. WOP

9. NBA Bubble (feat. Big Coke)

10. What Else

11. 72 Chevelle

12. L2

13. Booty Talk 55

14. Howard

15. Brock Lesnar

16. Allen Iverson (feat. Beno)