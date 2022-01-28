Skiifall Unveils His Latest Single "Bloodclarrt Business" On A Colors Show

Following the success of "Ting Tun Up," which earned him a spot on HNHH's 6 Artists To Look Out For last April, Montreal's Skiifall continued to impress with singles like "Bentayga Dust" and his three-piece August release, WOIIYOIE TAPES Vol. 1. He closed out the year with a short tour with Canadian jazz trio BADBADNOTGOOD who he later collaborated with on "Break Of Dawn," alongside The Kount and YAMA//SOTO.

Keeping the momentum high in 2022, the rapper came through this week with the debut of his latest single, "bloodclarrt business" on A Colors Show. The latest offering from the Canadian artist brings his genre-bending flow with tinges of dancehall and soca over tranquil production that sneaks in breaths of triumphant horns and sliding 808s.

Check the latest offering from Skiifall below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Lock dem boii out mi dimension, yea mon

Lock dem boii outta mi section

Boii don’t step to mi, talk to mi killy dem face

Boii nah pressure mi, dem mon go put you waste

