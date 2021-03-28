Skiifall Taps Knucks For "Ting Tun Up Pt II"

The name Skiifall might not be entirely familiar to you yet but he's an artist out of Canada that should be on your radar. The Montreal artist's breakout hit "Ting Tun Up" ft. YAMA//SATO was released last November but began picking up even more steam throughout the past few months. Merging Patois along with jazz-sampled, trap-infused production, Skiifall's refreshing approach makes it absolutely believable when he raps, "Drake dunno Skiifall next up."

As the song continues to gain momentum across the international market, he released a sequel to the 2020 hit on Friday alongside UK rapper Knucks who delivers a stand-out verse to the record. The Knucks slides on the second verse while additional horns in the production inject energy into the breezy beat.

Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Skiifall. The video for "Ting Tun Up Pt. 2" drops this week.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Wrap up your coat and sweater,

Wetter, light up your home like Napa

They try cracking the code but error,

Better just worry 'bout your own endeavor

