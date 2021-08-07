mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skiifall Makes A Major Statement On "WOIIYOIE Tapes Vol. 1"

August 07, 2021
WOIIYOIE Tapes Vol. 1
Skiifall

Montreal's Skiifall delivers his debut EP, "WOIIYOIE Tapes Vol. 1."


A few months back, we highlighted Montreal artist Skiifall's on our "6 New Artists You Should Hear." At the time, he was riding high off of the success of his single, "Ting Tun Up"  and its subsequent remix featuring UK artist Knucks. However, the one single alone made him a beacon of hope in Canada's music scene.

On Friday, the rapper formally returned with his debut EP, WOIIYOIE Tapes Vol. 1. The project is only three songs in total but each song is a fresh cut that builds off of the unique Caribbean-meets-jazz hop sound that he introduced on his debut.

With production largely handled by Skiifall's go-to producer Yama Sato, WOIIYOIE Tapes Vol. 1 also includes contributions from Jay Century, DoomX, and Freakey!

Peep Skiifall's new project below. 

