It looks like we’re not too far off from Ski Mask The Slump God’s next project. The rapper posted a picture of himself in the studio with up-and-coming producer YoungKio on Instagram earlier this week. The photo was captioned “Yes I’m Working On A New Project Okay,” and has fans excited for what’s coming.

It’s been a minute since fans heard a new project from Ski Mask. His debut studio album, Stokeley, was released on November 30, 2018.

YoungKio is known for being behind the biggest rap song of the year, “Old Town Road.” Lil Nas X even popped up in the comments section of Ski Mask’s picture writing, “YOOOOO.” If YoungKio is able to capitalize on his talents again, perhaps Ski will have a hit on his hands; maybe we’ll even see him take on a country style.

Ski Mask is currently gearing up for a tour that’s set to kick off at the end of October. Tickets for The Stokeley Tour went on sale yesterday and Ski Mask made sure to promote this on Instagram as well saying, “It’s About That Time Soon Tickets Go On Sale Friday Name The City You Coming Too!” You can find tickets for the tour here.