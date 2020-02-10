The death of a friend is never an easy feeling to adapt to, and unfortunately that seems to be resonating hard as of late for Ski Mask The Slump God when it comes to his friendship with late rapper XXXTentacion.



Photo by HNHH

Jumping on Instagram the other day, Ski shared a photo of the two rapping onstage during Rolling Loud Miami 2018 for what would be their last time performing together. No caption was added to the pic, leaving fans and those who knew the dynamic duo only to comment their own fond memories. "Greatest rap duo of all time," wrote one commenter, which received over 300 likes, meanwhile others echoed the same sentiment of sorrow, including one person who wrote "miss him everyday" and another simply writing "The best duo ong." The performance, which happened in May 2018 and saw the two rappers embracing following months of beefing with each other, happen just one month before X was shot and killed in June 2018 following a robbery outside of a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The four suspects in his murder will be heading to court this Spring.

LLJ, forever. Peep Ski Mask The Slump God's IG tribute post to XXXTentacion below: