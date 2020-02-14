Justin Bieber's new album Changes is officially out now and Lil Dicky is featured on the song "Running Over" but, according to Ski Mask The Slump God's team, that spot was supposed to go to him. There is currently some controversy popping off on Twitter with the Florida rapper's entourage, including DJ Scheme, Gio, and Cole Bennett, who are all suggesting that a version of "Running Over" with Ski was supposed to make the album. Gio even went so far as to upload the version that was reportedly supposed to appear on the tracklist, yet was left off in favor of a verse from LD. With Ski's version of the song leaking online, people aren't quite sure how to process his removal, noting that his verse was solid and worked perfectly with the song.

"The verse was done in time for the album," confirmed Gio on Twitter, debunking the theory that it was turned in too late. Adding fuel to the fire, the verified account for Rolling Loud also made a joke about the leaked version, tweeting that the new Justin Bieber with Ski Mask slaps.

Ski Mask the Slump God has not yet commented on the controversy and, as of right now, it's unclear whether or not Lil Dicky or Ski was originally meant for the song. It's possible that Biebs was fielding several rappers for the track, opting for LD on the final cut.

